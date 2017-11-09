Police appeal for help to find bike used to raise money for charity

Police are appealing for help to find a bicycle which has been used to ride thousand of miles for charity.

The bicycle was stolen at around 1.30pm on Friday October 13 from outside the library in Milton Road North, Stowmarket, after being left unattended for just a few minutes.

It is described as a custom made Edison racing cycle and has a burnt orange colour frame, with chrome half front forks, dropped bars and an orange bar wrap.

The victim has used this bike to ride thousands of miles to raise money for charity.

Following initial police enquiries, a suspect was identified and a 17-year-old boy from Stowmarket has subsequently been charged with theft of a pedal cycle in connection with the incident. He is due to appear before Ipswich Youth Court on November 16.

The bike has not been recovered however and police are appealing for anyone who may have seen it to make contact. It is believed it may have been discarded in Hollingsworth Road later on in the day on October 13. The area has been searched but it was not located.

Anyone with information should contact Stowmarket Neighbourhood Response Team on 101 quoting reference 67216/17.