Police appeal after girl approached by man in Stowmarket

Police are appealing for information after a 13-year-old girl was approached by a man in Stowmarket.

The incident was at about 2.45pm on Saturday, July 8 on the recreation ground, in Finborough Road.

The teenager had attended Stowmarket Carnival with friends but, as she left to meet her mum, she was approached by a man who asked her to come with him and then took hold of her wrist.

The girl said no and walked away.

The incident was reported to police on Sunday, 9 July.

Police would like to speak to the man, who is described as white and was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, and are asking him or anyone who knows who he is to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 47380/17.