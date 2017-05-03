Police and landlord get tenant banned from West Suffolk flat after six months of complaints

A housing association has worked with police to stop antisocial behaviour in a flat in West Suffolk.

Sanctuary Housing and Suffolk Police have obtained a closure order for the flat in a small block following several reports of antisocial behaviour made to them since October 2016, regarding drug related issues and people trafficking.

Ipswich Magistrates imposed a three month closure order which means the tenant is able to return accompanied to collect belongings but will not be entitled to live there.

While the closure order is in place, Sanctuary and the police will ensure the property remains secure. Sanctuary is taking legal action for possession.

Its area manager Asha Baldwin said: “The outcome is exactly what we all hoped for and I’m sure that local residents will be pleased to see the end to the issues they’ve been experiencing.”

Chief Inspector David Giles of Suffolk Police: “This action should stand as a clear warning that we do not tolerate antisocial behaviour and will take robust action.”