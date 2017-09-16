Playground joy for pupils

A new primary school playground is being put to good use at Ickworth Park Primary School.

Since St Edmundsbury Mayor Terry Clements opened the playground on Monday, the Horringer school’s 220 pupils have been putting the six pieces of equipment through their paces, on the new all weather surface.

The playground, which cost £20,000, is the result of two years of fund-raising by the school’s PTA, which was match funded with a Lottery grant and then topped up by The Mayor, himself.

“The children are absolutely loving it and it is fantastic they can use it all year round,” said head teacher Denise Burrell.

“It is a great way for them to keep active and they are using it during breaks, as well as during their PE lessons.”