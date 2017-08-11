Plans to make an honest couple out of pygmy goats

A new family animal park is celebrating opening for the summer with a blessing for its animals and potential ‘wedding’ in the pipeline.

Tostock Animal Parks opened its gates to the public at the start of this month, giving visitors the opportunity to get up close to a variety of animals – including pygmy goat couple Billy and Cookie.

Olivia Boland, of the park, said she was hoping a local rector might make an honest couple of the pair by ‘marrying’ them before Cookie – who is pregnant – has their first child.

“Billy is quite hard work to catch as he’s stubborn, but we’re going to get hold of him for a shotgun wedding,” said Olivia.

As well as the pygmy goats, the park is home to llamas, alpacas, micro pigs, miniature ponies, horses, donkeys, emus, peacocks, geese and ducks.

Free donkey rides are on offer to anyone weighing under eight stone from 11am-12.30pm and 2-3.30pm daily.

“Visitors can pet the little animals and if they are lucky they might get the chance to handle ducklings, goslings and peachicks when they are very young,” added Olivia.

“We really hope people enjoy it here.”

The summer season runs until September 1.

The park is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am-5.30pm. Tickets cost £6 for adults, £4 for children aged two-16 and £6 OAPs.

For more information, call 01449 616465 or go to tostockanimalparks.co.uk