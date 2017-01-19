Plans for homes on former highways depot in Lavenham accepted

An application to build 18 properties on a former highways depot in Lavenham has been approved.

Babergh District Council’s planning committee gave permission for the development go ahead at its meeting last Wednesday.

This followed the advice of case officer Steven Stroud who had recommended members approve the development which will see 18 affordable new homes built at the former depot on Melford Road.

Lavenham Parish Council chairman Carroll Reeve said he council supported the decision as it would bring much needed, low-cost housing to the popular village.

He said: “The parish council is totally behind it. At the [planning] meeting councillor Ridley put forward the motion to approve it. He said ‘It ticks all the boxes as it’s a brown field site and it provides local needs housing which should be affordable for local people’.”

It is hoped local people will get priority on the homes which will include properties available for rent and part-ownership.

Mr Reeve added: “A lot of the small open market properties, for instance cottages, tend to get bought up by someone for holiday lets. If you want young people to live in the village and to stay in the village you have got to offer them somewhere to live.”

Other professional bodies stated the development would meet the local housing need noted in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

The site is approximately 0.55Ha of brownfield land where road gritting vehicles were previously stationed, but it is currently derelict.

The application was approved subject to a number of conditions.