Planned overnight closure of westbound A14 near Stowmarket

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider an alternative route overnight tonight while the westbound A14 near Stowmarket is closed.

Highways England’s road maintenance team will be working between 8pm tonight and 6am tomorrow to carry out further, longer term repairs to a bridge joint on the Hill House Viaduct, which carries the A14 over the railway between junctions 50 and 49, following temporary repairs completed last week.

The work will help secure the joint until a planned permanent repair can be carried out.

Drivers planning journeys through the area tonight are advised to allow plenty of extra time to reach their destination, or use an alternative route to avoid it if possible.

A fully signed diversion is in place between the two junctions via the A1120 and the A1308.