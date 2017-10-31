Plan lodged for 25 new homes in Feltwell

Plans to build 25 new homes in Feltwell have been lodged with borough planners.

An outline application for planning permission has been submitted to West Norfolk Council for a site in Long Lane.

The scheme envisages that the new homes would be built once an existing home and bungalow linked to a former coal yard on the site have been demolished.

Four of the properties would be classes as affordable, with the rest set to be sold on the open market.

The application has been made by Mrs C E Barrett, whom documents submitted within it say owns the land with other members of her family.

The papers said: “The applicants have ties with the local community and with their knowledge have realized the need to provide accommodation for the residents and families that wish to move to Feltwell.

“Rather than impose a typical development’s layout, in which a few standard house types are repeated across the site, a more organic approach has been adopted.

“The mixture of semi-detached houses and detached repeats the mix within the village.”

The report, by agents Ski Property Management, also claimed the scale and density of the proposal is in line with existing housing within the village.

An open landscaped area is proposed, while the papers also show that talks have already taken place with county transport officials to establish a suitable vehicle access point for the scheme.