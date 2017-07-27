Plan for 152 homes in Needham Market rejected

A planning application for 152 houses in Needham Market, which residents and town and parish council objected to, has been refused.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee in June deferred a decision on an outline planning application by Hopkins Homes for 152 houses off Barking Road after 33 objections and having fears over flooding and road access. Councillors wanted to visit the site before making a decision.

But after a long debate on Wednesday afternoon, the committee decided to refuse the application because its failed to ensure safe and secure access because it relied on a single access point for pedestrians and vehicles which councillors felt would be flooded at times.

They also felt the single access made it ‘remote’ from schools and local facilities because of the distance people would have to walk via Barking Road.

Both Needham Market Town Council and Barking Parish Council had objected to the plans along with 33 local residents, over traffic issues, flooding, access and potential impact on local services.