PICTURES: Relay for Life hailed a great success

More than 200 people attended Relay for Life, Bury St Edmunds at the weekend, with organisers hailing the event a great success.

Relay for Life at Ickworth House in Horringer, took place non-stop, over 24 hours, between 12pm on Saturday, September, 18, and 12pm on Sunday, 19, with 11 teams taking part to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Through this event, and others held over the past year, fund–raisers have now managed to raise more than £16,000, with money still coming in every day.

“Relay team members took turns to walk round the track, handing a baton from one team member to another, to keep the relay going over the whole time period,” said event chair, David Cianciola.

“Some people walked more than 30 miles and there was a party atmosphere the whole time, with people even arriving at 2am, and novelty laps, including dog walking, to keeping the event going.

“It was a great success and we would like to thank all those who came along and all those local businesses who helped support us, too,” said event chair, David Cianciola.

The Relay for Life, ‘Cancer Never Sleeps’ event is also designed to celebrate the lives of cancer of survivors. Forty nine came along this year.

Relay teams are made up of friends, family members and work colleagues, who were also treated to live music from local bands, some amateur dramatics and fund-raising stalls.

EastEnders actor, Cliff Parisi, was also in attendance at the non-stop event, which also saw a Survivors Lap of Honour, and a Candle of Hope ceremony, to pay tribute to all those whose lives affected by cancer.

People can still donate by visiting, http://relay.cancerresearchuk.org and entering Bury St Edmunds.

