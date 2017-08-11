Photographic competition at Bardwell Windmill’s popular steam threshing day

Eagle-eyed snappers are being encouraged to take their best pictures of an annual event at Bardwell Windmill as part of a photographic competition.

The 11th Steam Threshing Day on Sunday, August 20 will recreate a bygone era of farming and agriculture and will raise funds towards the restoration, repair and upkeep of the windmill, in School Lane.

To add to the fun, organisers are asking photography enthusiasts to take pictures of the event as part of a contest and the winner will receive an A3 canvas of their picture from Denny Bros.

A spokesman for the Friends of Bardwell Windmill said: “The Steam Threshing Day is very popular and last year we raised about £5,000 which goes back into the mill.”

The event, from 10am to 4.30pm, will feature a display of steam threshing with ‘Oliver’ the traction engine and a traditional threshing drum.

There will also be vintage tractors, a modern combine harvester, vintage fire engine as well as fairground rides, games, tombolas and demonstrations.

Freshly baked bread will be on sale at the windmill where there will also be guided tours of the mill and a display of crafts in the mill garden.

A beer tent will be open from 5.30pm to 11pm on Saturday, August 19 and all day on the Sunday.

Entrance to the threshing field is £2 and entrance to the windmill is via donation.

Photographs should be emailed to les_clarke@hotmail.com and the Bury Free Press will choose the winner from a shortlist.