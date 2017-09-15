Photographer captures the essence of steam threshing day

This striking image is the winning photograph from our competition to find the best picture taken at Bardwell steam threshing day last month.

Tony Parsfield, of Brandon, edged in front of 54 other entries to take the top prize with this photograph taken at the event on August 20. He wins an A3 canvas of his image from Denny Bros.

The 11th annual steam threshing day, in aid of Bardwell Windmill, raised £6,100, which will help to pay for the mill’s restoration, repair and upkeep.