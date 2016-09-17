PHOTO GALLERY: Runners are showered with clouds of colour in Bury St Edmunds

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

An explosion of colour transformed Nowton Park, in Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday as East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) hosted its second Colour Dash in the town.

The fun-filled event saw more than 700 excited runners showered with clouds of coloured powder across a 5km course, creating truly spectacular results.

Funds are still coming in but early indications show the event has raised £25,000 for the charity, which cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Suffolk and supports their families.

Hannah Walker, EACH Suffolk community fund-raiser, said: “The Colour Dash was a fantastic success, with runners and their supporters creating a real buzz.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all the runners as well as our volunteers who helped out on the day – we couldn’t have run the event without them. In addition, special thanks go to our colour station sponsors Treatt, Sheridans and Gross & Co, plus Rising High which provided the balloon arch and Healeys Print Group for the flyers.

“All the money raised at our Colour Dash will go towards the vital care services EACH provides supporting local families at a time when they need it most.”

To find out more about EACH, visit www.each.org.uk

Colour Run in aid of EACH charity at Nowton Park Pictured: Hazel Taylor, Sian Edgeworth and Rebecca Miller

