Petrol station fire closes A11 at Barton Mills

A fire in a petrol station has closed the A11 in both directions at Barton Mills.

Suffolk Fire Service say they were called just before 7am this morning to reports of fridges behind the Esso petrol station’s shop at Fiveways Roundabout and the road was closed as smoke drifted across it.

Four fire appliances and a water tanker were sent from Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket and are still on site.

Suffolk Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Highways England says ‘traffic management’ will be in place until about 11am and it does not expect flows to return to normal until about noon.

You can check the latest traffic situation at www.trafficengland.com