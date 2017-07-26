Permanent chief fire officer for Norfolk

Norfolk County Council has today announced the appointment of a new permanent chief fire officer (CFO) for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

David Ashworth, who has been acting CFO for the past nine months, has been selected to take over the role permanently following a competitive recruitment process.

He said: “I am delighted and privileged to be appointed. Having been in the fire service for more than 34 years I believe that my experience will enable us to continue to provide the skills and expertise to keep the people of Norfolk safe.”

Tom McCabe, the council’s director of community and environmental services, said: “It’s great news that David has been selected to continue as CFO in a permanent position. Over the past nine months he has done a great job of building the trust and respect of his colleagues and we have absolute confidence in his ability to lead the service into the future.”

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of the communities committee, said: “David impressed us with his understanding of the challenges that the fire service face both nationally and here in Norfolk. He has a strong ambition to maintain the level of service that we have all come to expect from NFRS, in spite of the many difficulties that may lie ahead.”