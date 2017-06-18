Performers and acts prepare for Bury’s Got Talent 2017

Prepare to be amazed by a marvellous range of talented performers in the elimination rounds of Bury’s Got Talent 2017.

The acts are now faced with successfully coming through heats before a panel of judges, all competing for the £1,000 prize.

This year’s competition features singers, dancers, and other variety acts including a magician, comedian and a saxophone group.

Shianne Hudson (née Phillips) will also be singing the event. Shianne appeared on ITV’s X Factor in 2015.

The competition was set up by the Theatre Royal Supporters’ Group and will help to raise funds in aid of the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

Jacqui Laidler, organiser of the event and member of the supporters’ group said: “We have chosen the best acts from audition tapes they had sent in.

“I think people will be very surprised at the high standard of local talent that’s out there.”

Last year’s winner was dancer Chandi Brading.

The heats will be held at 6.45pm on June 27 and 28 in the Conservatoire EAST, West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds. Tickets cost £7.50 each. For tickets, call the box office on 01284 769505 or go to theatreroyal.org.