Pedestrian struck by car on Bury St Edmunds zebra crossing

They say no good deed goes unpunished and it may well have felt like that for Peter Reilly on Friday.

The 56-year-old was walking his neighbour’s dog – having been recruited as a volunteer by the Higham-based Our Special Friends charity while she recovers from chemotherapy – when he was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Reilly continued on his way home after the incident in Parkway, near Out Westgate, but ended up in hospital after ‘blacking out’ in Holywater Meadow shortly after 9am.

He had a gash on the top of his head, grazes to his cheek and chin and had pulled a calf muscle and twisted his ankle.

He said: “When I got into the middle of the road I could hear a car starting to move.

“I put my hand out on the bonnet to try and soften the impact and with that it’s pushed me and I’ve rolled a couple of times in the road.”

“I don’t think those lights stay on long enough to be honest,” he added.

Simi, a Rhodesian ridgeback dalmatian cross, was walking on the other side of Mr Reilly and was not injured.

After a brief exchange with the driver, Mr Reilly and Simi continued towards Rembrandt Way. But Mr Reilly felt dizzy by the time they reached Vinery Road and sat down on a bench in Holywater Meadow.

He said: “An American lady stopped to see if I was ok. I said ‘yes’ but then I blacked out, probably from the shock.

“Then as I came around, a runner came past who was a nurse. She looked me over and said ‘I’m not happy with the way you look’.”

An ambulance crew arrived shortly before 9.20am and took Mr Reilly to West Suffolk Hospital.

Simi was returned to her owner by the kind-hearted American stranger.

Anyone who saw the collision should call police on 101 quoting CAD 95 of February 3.