Paul gets on his bike to say a big thank you to Mildenhall cheerleaders

A 66.4-mile cycle ride would be a tough challenge for most people but for Paul Clark there is an extra difficulty.

When he takes to the road on September 25, it will be only five months after one of his legs was amputated above the knee.

Paul, from St John’s Close, Mildenhall, came up with the idea of a charity bike ride while recovering from surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

“I had a bike, but I haven’t done anything major for years,” he said. “But I started training in May. A week after my surgery I used the video gym at Addenbrooke’s.

“I thought, if I was going to get back on a bike, I’d do it to raise money.”

He chose the not-for-profit Suffolk Stars cheerleading and gym group, which meets at Mildenhall’s Dome leisure centre, and to which his daughter Ella belongs.

“My wife works, so she couldn’t take Ella but the other mums and dads made sure she was collected while I was in hospital,” he said. “The support I’ve had from family, friends and the mums and dads from the cheerleading group has been outstanding.”

So once he had his artificial leg, he set to training to show his gratitude with the target of raising £5,000 for new equipment for the Stars.

“I was doing a lot better than I thought I would be after the operation, so the consultant last week discharged me,” Paul said.

But that was not before the consultant and his wife backed the ride to the tune of £200. His planned route is to cycle from Mildenhall to Mundford, Downham Market, Ely and back to Mildenhall.

You can sponsor him at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-clark-532