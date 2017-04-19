Part of cash machine stolen from garage in Great Barton

Thieves are believed to have used a 4x4 vehicle to steal part of a cash machine from a garage in Great Barton.

Police were alerted at about 3.45am this morning (Wednesday, April 19) to reports that a group of people appeared to be pulling out the stand alone cash machine at the Esso garage, in The Street.

A 4x4 vehicle, which appeared to have a spare tyre on the back, was seen leaving the scene.

Police attended and found part of the cash machine had been stolen.

Considerable damage was caused and it is not yet known how much cash was in the part of the machine.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen anything in the area around this time, or a 4x4 vehicle on the roads in the area to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 29715/17.