Parade keeps to tradition for St George’s Day

Around 700 representatives from scouting organisations met on Sunday to honour St George.

The annual parade began at The Abbey Gardens before making its way to St Mary’s Church.

St George, the Patron Saint of England, is also the Patron Saint of Scouting.

Cub Scouts, Beaver Scouts, Scouts, Explorer Scouts, Network Scouts and Scout Active Support were in attendance.

They represented troops from Bury St Edmunds and surrounding areas including Mildenhall, Lakenheath, Horringer, Red Lodge, Great Barton, Ixworth, Honington and Thurston.

Brownies, Guides and Guiders were also guests for the day and took part in the parade.

The parade, which is an age -old tradition in the Bury St Edmunds civic calender was also attended by the Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Cllr Julia Wakelam.

The service at St Mary’s Church was attended by around 1000 people, including parents and public, and was led by Rev Malcolm Rogers.

The event also marked the end of an era for Keith Barber, who is retiring from his position as Bury St Edmunds’ District Commissioner with the Scout Council, after 10 years.

“It was a wonderful day, all helped along by the good weather and great to see so many people there,” he said.

