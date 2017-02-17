Panto proves a hit – and it’s not even Christmas

Around 100 people a night have been breaking with tradion and attending a panto at a village hall.

The Pied Piper of Hamelin has been in full swing since Wednesday with the final performance this Saturday.

Onehouse panto dress rehearsal - The Pied Piper Hamelin

Every year, the small village of Onehouse stages its panto during half-term, instead of the usual Christmas.

The village’s Jubilee Players, whose cast members also come the neighbouring villages of Harleston, Shelland,and Great Finborough, have this year staged a performance of The Pied Piper of Hamelin.

The Jubilee Players’ members range in age from seven to 70, and despite the time of year, the panto at the community centre on Forest Road, proves popular.

“We have been breaking with tradition for quite a few years now and the panto is always a success,” said co-director, Ellan Duncan.

Pied Piper of Hamelin, played by Tammy Tucker

“The panto has been held at half-term for over 11 years, often because the community centre gets booked up over Christmas, but a half-term panto has also become a village tradition.

The Jubilee Players were formed in 1977, the year of the Queen’s Jubilee, and still has original members in the cast.

Costumes this year have been designed and made by two seamstresses from Sudbury, Kate Jackson and Jean Frost, who carried out the work for free.