Panto cast wants to take you over the rainbow in Haughley

Haughley Amateur Theatrical Society (HATS) will be travelling over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz this half term.

The 10-member cast is hoping for increased support this year as it presents The Wicked Witches of Oz as its eighth traditional family pantomime.

Co-director Alex Ball said: “This year’s show is great fun for all the family with lots of catchy musical numbers that will certainly get the audience tapping their feet and singing along.”

The shows will take place at Haughley Village Hall at both 2pm and 7.30pm today (February 17) and tomorrow.

For tickets call 07746 231114, 07765 88690 or visit the Post Office in Old Street, Haughley.