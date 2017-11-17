Pair jailed after axe attack on Stowmarket house

Two people have been jailed for their roles in an incident in which a house in Stowmarket was attacked with an axe.

Graham Clarke, 52, and Ann Cracknell, 55, appeared on Thursday at Ipswich Crown Court.

The pair were arrested after police were called to an incident on Poplar Hill, in Stowmarket, on the evening of May 28 last year.

Prosecuting, Richard Kelly said officers received reports that a group of people were carrying weapons and were attacking the front of a property.

Cracknell, of Combs Wood Drive, in Stowmarket, had been seen brandishing an axe.

She then handed the axe to Clarke who used it to smash a number of windows.

During the incident, the occupants of the house had sheltered at a neighbouring property, said Mr Kelly.

The court heard that Cracknell had suspected that someone at the house which was attacked had supplied cannabis to a relative.

They pleaded guilty to an offence of affray.

Mr Recorder Ian Evans jailed Clarke, of Hillside, in Stowmarket, for 15 months.

Cracknell was jailed for 12 months.