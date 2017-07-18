Pageant winner Jade visits Mildenhall College Academy

A former Mildenhall College Academy pupil and beauty pageant winner returned to the school last Wednesday to deliver an anti-bullying and pro-self worth workshop.

Jade Bailey, 25, who is the current holder of the Miss Diamond UK crown, was invited as part of Mildenhall College Academy’s Skills for Life provision and ‘We Belong Here’ campaign.

Jade spoke to Year 8 and 9 girls about the pressure the media places on body image, the effects of bullying, how to create their own version of ‘perfect’ and to help them realise their self worth.

Jade experienced a tough time at school and within her personal life. She said: “I’m continually asked why I compete in pageants and my answer is simple – because I was told I would never win.”

Jade also spoke about not letting negative comments affect self-esteem and how to rise above negativity.

Jade is competing for the Miss Regency International Crown in Las Vegas next weekend.