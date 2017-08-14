Paddy & Scott celebratesa 10 years with birthday cookies and artisan coffee

Have your say

Independent coffee merchants Paddy & Scott celebrated their 10th anniversary last week offfering customers free cookies at their Bury St Edmunds and Hadleigh coffee shops.

The company also celebrated by launching its new branded t-shirts which can be purchased online.

It began life in Scott Russell’s garage and today produces more than 90,000 cups of coffee a day and has 150 branderd concessions in the UK.

It also has trade exports to Hong Kong, Shanghai, Moscow and is expanding to the Middle East.

The business works with Fairtrade and the Rainforest Alliance to use ethically and sustainably sourced coffee beans and is currently working with a Kenyan coffee farm to enable people to enjoy coffee sourced from their own individual coffee tree.

Paddy & Scott also supplies coffee to some of the top restaurants in the UK.