Paddy and Scott’s open café at Abbeycroft Leisure Centre in Bury St Edmunds

A collaboration between coffee entrepreneurs and the Bury St Edmunds leisure centre will bring users a taste of original and flavoursome coffee.

Paddy and Scott’s has opened a café at the Beetons Way leisure centre run by Abbeycroft Leisure.

The fully refurbished café serves mainly local produce and is open daily to members and non members.

Last week customers. guests and staff enjoyed some free samples at the ribbon cutting and heard about the project by Paddy and Scott’s to bring hand crafted coffee to people harvested from their own tree that they can purchase from Paddy and Scott’s Meru farm project in Kenya.

Abbeycroft Leisure’s chief executive, Warren Smythe, said: “There is an increase in the amount of people who get involved with sport and physical activity not just for health benefits but for the social element and this will provide the perfect pre or post workout experience.”