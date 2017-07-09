Owner seeks reasons for spooky goings on at Ixworth inn

After a year of owning the Pykkerell Inn, David Newstead is getting used to things that go bump in the night.

But he would still like to know more about why the 500-year-old Ixworth inn is such a haunting place to work and stay in.

The Pykkerell in Ixworth

David said: “All the staff who’ve been in the village a long time say it’s been going on for years.

“In the first or second week I was here we had this big chap, a contractor, come down in the morning and ask for another room. He said he woke up to find an old lady in olden day dress watching him at the end of the bed.”

The old lady is a regular – a former member of staff told David she had been walking from the kitchen with plates when an old lady passed her, but when she turned there was nobody there.

David has not seen her but has experienced other things.

The inn’s kitchen is in two parts and David said: “Every time I work in there alone, on the edge of my vision I always see someone walk past in the other part.”

On one occasion his wife was in the room that spooked the contractor and called David on his mobile in another part of the inn to say she had heard a crash outside.

“I went out and there wasn’t a flower out of place, but she was adamant there had been a massive crash,” he recalled.

But some guests, especially Americans, love the idea of ghosts, often asking if there might be ‘visitors’ in the night.

In the hope of getting to the bottom of it he is holding an evening with Bury St Edmunds clairvoyant and medium Fiona Nichols at the inn on July 26.