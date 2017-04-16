Over 8,500 NHS items returned in month-long campaign in Suffolk

More than 8,500 community healthcare items have been handed back to the NHS during a month long campaign in Suffolk.

The items which included crutches, commodes, adjustable wheeled frames and air mattresses carried an estimated value of more than £800,000.

The campaign was launched in March as NHS and social services lose thousands of pounds each year as a result of patients hanging on to medical equipment.

It triggered a 10 per cent increase in the number of returned items compared to the previous month.

Gylda Nunn, integrated therapies manager at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a really positive response. It means we are saving our local NHS and social care services vital funds and is also beneficial for the environment.

“The return and re-use of community equipment enables us to improve our support for those in need, helping them to stay living at home for longer and preventing hospital admission. It can also facilitate a patient’s return home after a stay in hospital by providing equipment to support their recovery after operations or ilness, or their longer term health needs.”

Ed Garratt, chief officer of the NHS West Suffolk and NHS Ipswich & East Suffolk clinical commissioning groups, encouraged more people to return their unused items.

Equipment supplier Medequip has a collection depot in Bury St Edmunds at Unit 3 Bunting Road on the Moreton Hall Industrial Estate.

Alternatively call Medequip on 01473 351805 or email suffolk@medequip-uk.com to arrange for a collection.

Suffolk County Council can also take collection of community equipment items at its houshold waste recycling centre in Bury.