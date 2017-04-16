Work on a plan to make A14 fit for all

The positive welcome for a new report into improving A14 junctions between Newmarket and Ipswich is good news indeed.

The road is a crucial part of the strategy for growth and prosperity in this area and, without investment, new and old businesses may vote with their feet when planning for the future.

We’ve been here before, though. As a fledgling editor in 1999, I recall meetings with the then West Suffolk MP Richard Spring regarding the A11 and getting it dualled around Mildenhall and Elveden. It was a jaw-dropping 14 years later that the hopes finally came to fruition.

Roads infrastructure comes up against many hurdles. Schemes are budgeted, parties lose power, schemes are scrapped.

The A14 is too important for our area to be used as a political football. All parties must work together to make sure investment is secured for our long-term success.