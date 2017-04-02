Ways to define your ideal client

I often talk about a client/customer avatar or profile and I know it’s an area businesses often struggle with. Defining your ideal client can happen in a variety of ways.

The best way is to decide who they are prior to inventing a product or developing your services. However, many people do it the other way successfully; it’s just a little more difficult. As you work toward defining your ideal client, ask and answer the following questions:

Who do you really want to work with?

It’s important to know the type of people you want work with. Write down your ideal candidate and leave nothing out. You want this to be your perfect, ideal customer the one who would exist in a perfect world. Do you want to work with life coaches who earn six figures? Do you want to work with stay at home mothers who are trying to start small businesses of their own? Do you want to work with medium size businesses with at least 50 staff? Do you want to work with early adopters or people who are afraid of technology? It’s up to you who the customer is.

What problems can you solve?

When you write down whom your ideal client is, in your mind, what problems can you solve for them? Can you get them more organised and help them systemise their processes? Can you teach them something that they need to know to be successful? Do you have a product that solves a problem such as helping them accomplish a task easier, or providing them with more energy throughout the day? List their problems; list your solutions.

How much money do you need to earn?

This may seem like a strange question but it’s an important determination on whether or not your chosen client base, and the products and services you want to provide, will provide the income you need.

If you’re only capable of producing products or services for a finite amount of people at a particular price, this becomes very important.

Do you have a specific geographical location you want to serve?

You may want to limit the area that you cover and that can vary based on your product or service. With online marketing your thoughts may automatically go to serving the international community as a whole. But you probably should narrow it down to ‘English speaking’.

Maybe, as you think about it, you decide that your clients and customers live in your own town, or you realise they live in many towns all over the world, but are English speakers or have a specific problem that you can solve in common.

How much disposable money does your ideal client have?

If your clients and customers cannot afford to buy what you’re selling then you’ll have trouble meeting your goals. Determine in advance what level of expenditure they would be willing to make and what type of quality of products and or services they are expecting for that amount of money.

What types of clients do you absolutely not want to work with?

As important as it is to know with whom you want to work, it’s also important to know the types of people you absolutely do not want to work with. This doesn’t mean that you are shunning them; it only means that they’re not right for you. Keeping the door closed to them helps you leave room for those who are.

What types of business are your ideal clients in?

Do your ideal clients already have their own business, or do they work for a business? Does your ideal client buy from your competitors? If so, why do they choose to buy from them? Knowing the activities of your ideal client is an important way to get closer to them so that you can be a resource to them.

What are your core values and how will you align your business with those?

These can be very personal values and ethics, and what you want your business and brand to represent to the public.

They can also be only related to your business - it’s up to you. If you can match your values, and your business’s values with your clients’ values, you’ll have a perfect match that will help you match up your marketing efforts to attract the right customers.

The big lesson here is that if you work with and sell to only people that you want to be around, like, and care about, you’ll have a much better business model to work with. You’ll be able to stick with this ideal client long term, building solid relationships, and continue to solve their problems and fill their needs.

BREAKING NEWS

Facebook announced that everyone around the world can now “broadcast live video to Facebook from their desktop or laptop computers.

Facebook now offers “better ways to visually inspire mobile shoppers” with its newest product-focused ad format, collection. With collection ads, brands can feature a primary video or image above relevant product images that, once clicked, lead to “an immersive, fast-loading shopping experience… that can showcase up to 50 products at a time” within Facebook.

Facebook Messenger introduced “two new features that improve group conversations to make them more fun and useful.”

Facebook introduced Split Testing for ads, which allows businesses to “simply and accurately” test different components of their Facebook ad buy across all devices and browsers and receive “easy-to-understand” feedback and results.

In a push to get users to upgrade to the newer, more robust versions of its mobile apps, Facebook announced that it will stop supporting some older mobile app versions of Messenger and Facebook by the end of March.

Twitter introduced Periscope Producer API, a tool that “opens up new ways to share live video, such as starting broadcasts directly from external hardware, software, cameras and web services – without the need to connect them via the app.” The API will also allow third-party applications to authenticate Periscope accounts, configure streams, start and stop broadcasts, and publish broadcasts to Twitter.

Twitter is expected to launch a new service that will “deliver even more live streams to users.” The new product is expected to be “aimed at professional media” and allow “news and other organizations… [to] broadcast live on Twitter instantly.”

LinkedIn rolled out Trending Storylines, which are “daily curated interest-based feeds about the most important developing stories in your industry.” According to the LinkedIn Official Blog, this new feature is personalised to each LinkedIn member and is expected to help them “discover and discuss news, ideas and diverse perspectives from the largest group of professionals, publishers and editorial voices ever assembled.”

LinkedIn rolled out a “quick and easy way to enhance” users’ profile photos with new photo editing tools and filters for its mobile app. LinkedIn users can now “crop and edit the brightness, contrast, saturation and vignette” and choose from up to six filters to enhance their LinkedIn profile photos.

Google Adwords announced “new research and reporting features to help advertisers ensure their video ads don’t just reach their audience, but also capture their attention – at scale.

Instagram rolls out ability to save live video broadcast to a phone once it ends. Although the live videos will continue to disappear from the Instagram app once the recording stops, this new feature “gives you the flexibility to hold on to your video and re-watch it later, especially if something exciting happens during your broadcast that you want to remember or share.”

Instagram announced that “two-factor authentication is now available to everyone.” This “extra layer of security” requires users to enter a code every time they log into an Instagram account, but is an optional feature which can be turned on and off as needed.

Snapchat launched a Bitmoji widget chat shortcut for mobile home screens. TechCrunch reports that “users can select their favorite friends, create Bitmoji widgets for them with their personalized avatars and click them from their iOS Today screen or Android home screen to launch straight into a chat with that friend.”

YouTube’s automatic captioning feature can now label ambient sounds in videos such as applause, music, or laughter. The technology is currently restricted to exactly these three sounds because “they are among the most frequent sounds that are manually captioned” and the simplest to differentiate and decipher, according to YouTube.