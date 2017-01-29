Technology, it’s time for a divorce

Technology is revolutionising our society, but is it always a good thing?

Take a minute to ask yourself, has the internet changed your life?

Fifty years ago, cameras were reserved for the social elite.

There was a real chance to be creative, with so many choices to make: what film to use depended on the lighting; what shutter speed to select depended on the movement of the subject.

Most importantly, there was the thrill of waiting for the photos to be developed.

There was a long wait to see whether they were going to be printed with clarity and definition.

Now, images can be produced with the click of a finger. Impressive? Yes. Healthy? No.

Technology is developing so fast these days that it has become something of a status symbol.

Teenagers have become so obsessed, so enthralled by the cyber-world, that you would think we were being consumed by it.

Everyone today owns some form of gadget. Whatever form this takes, you can guarantee it will never be far from their fingertips – they are ready to point and click at a moment’s notice.

While some may relish the idea of staring at a screen all day, others realise the reality: these gadgets are a risk to young lives.

Far too many people are being devoured by the cyber-world. But please remember this; every moment you spend watching too much TV is another moment wasted.

Scientific findings from all over the world have confirmed that vision problems, cancer and stress can result from excessive internet use.

High-frequency ringtones and notifications put users – and others – on edge. People now wait with great anticipation for their next phone call or text message, heightening their stress levels.

We should not let a scientific recipe of metal, wire, battery and pieces of plastic govern our day-to-day life.

It is for that reason that I propose this message: treat technology as a luxury, not a necessity. Take a digital detox from time to time. A cold shower for your health and wellbeing.

A single telephone wire has the ability to maintain a friendship, thousands of miles away.

Paper, pens and old-school type learning is being engulfed by technology.

The problem lies in how much time people spend staring at these screens.

Ten hours a day is the norm for many and a minimum for some.

I believe that, just like a cigarette packet, manufacturers of these products owe a duty of care to the consumer to advise us on the risks associated with a mobile phone.

And who knows what health concerns these gadgets might give rise to in the future. There is much research still to be done on their long-term effects.

Gadgets may be impressive, but they are passports to the land of ill-health.

It is time to resist the temptation to pick up your mobile phone and come to the realisation that the world is a beautiful place, without being chained to a device.

Technology … I think it’s time for a divorce.