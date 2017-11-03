Safety first approach is robust and sensible

There’s no easy way to accept the fact that we live in a fast-changing world.

When I saw armed police walking casually through the arc earlier this year, I was taken aback. Was there a credible threat against Bury St Edmunds?

Thankfully, there wasn’t – it was beefed-up security in response to national threat levels. And that’s the news once again with this year’s Christmas Fayre.

Suffolk Police and St Edmundsbury council bosses have taken the unprecedented step of bringing in armed officers and vehicle barriers for the annual festive bonanza. And I for one am very happy with the advanced notice and the prior planning. See Council reveals plans for Christmas Fayre

Too often, our newspapers, TV screens and social media are flooded with a new atrocity at the hands of international or home-grown ogres. No-one can criticise police or council chiefs for trying to ensure this year’s superb spectacle is remembered for all the right reasons.