One easy resolution, as for the rest...

This has been an unforgettable year. But for many 2016 will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

A year that has become so synonymous for losing famous faces that the classic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover has been remade depicting those we have lost over the last 12 months.

It is worth checking out, if only for the sheer poignancy and scale of who we have lost over the last 12 months – with George Michael and Carrie Fisher joining that list since Christmas Day.

We haven’t even talked about Brexit and Trump.

But to write off 2016 would be wrong for those who have got married, had babies or tackled and triumphed personally and professionally.

For some, 2016 will be remembered for all the right reasons.

Personally, I look back on any year with fondness when it is full of love, laughter, health and happiness.

It was the year my youngest son started school and my oldest boy played his first competitive football match.

One where my business celebrated its first year and I got to be involved with everything from the Chelsea Flower Show to the Forget-Me-Not Walk at West Suffolk Hospital, the opening of a new school to Ipswich Town…well it’s been mostly very good.

Now it is time to look forward.

I am a bit of a list-maker so clearly New Year’s resolutions are going to strike a chord. In fact, they don’t differ too much from year-to-year. Try and get a little more fit and healthy continues to be a biggie – never more necessary than after a buffet-filled festive period.

How I achieve this is the current conundrum with the gym, online fitness targets and sheer willpower all filling my head, at present. But achieve it I must with my 40th birthday not exactly a million miles away – though not in 2017 I hasten to add.

We are also saving for a house, something that is equally challenging, though exciting and, ultimately, rewarding, we hope.

As always, I aim to spend more time with my friends and family so I don’t have to greet them with the words ‘how long has it been?’.

Then, there is the big one of every year. ‘Don’t take loved ones for granted’ will always top my resolutions.

Now I think I am pretty good at this. I understand and appreciate some others are less fortunate and I can look at things, both nationally and locally, take a moment, and reflect on what I have.

Not a day goes by where I don’t look at my family and be thankful. For me, that is the easy part of my 2017 resolutions.

Now about getting fit…

Happy New Year one and all.