Mistakes can undermine marketing

Social media marketing is an excellent way to increase your following and make more money.

I don’t usually like to focus on the negatives, however, there are many common mistakes that people make when engaging in social media marketing.

If you are making any of these mistakes, don’t worry; it’s never too late to correct them and make your social media marketing better.

NOT ENGAGING

When your followers make a comment on something, share or ask a question, don’t wait too long to respond.

If you have someone monitoring your social media, have them inform you of ongoing conversations and potential areas of engagement.

INCOMPLETE PROFILE

Incomplete profiles make your business look either sloppy, or fake.

If you want to be taken seriously, fill out a complete profile with a good profile picture, your company logo/banner and information so that you can be contacted outside of the network.

UP-TO-DATE DETAILS

With so many different social media channels, it’s easy to miss one.

Your phone number might have changed or email address or you’ve moved office – all these need to be reviewed and updated regularly.

QUALITY, NOT QUANTITY

Some people make the mistake of focusing on the quantity of followers, rather than the quality.

You want to concern yourself with finding followers who are potential customers.

STAYING ACTIVE

If you aren’t active on social media, or you don’t post things that resonate with your audience, then you’re not going to get any traction.

If you plan to be successful with social media marketing, it takes perseverance and patience, not one-hit wonders.

CHOOSE YOUR CHANNELS

You don’t need to be on every single social media channel.

Being on the channels that your audience loves is by far the best strategy and one that will save you time and allow you to focus.

AUTOMATE ACTIONS

There are a lot of things, such as scheduled updates, that you can automate on social media.

Be sure to use scheduling when possible as long as it doesn’t make you look robotic.

NOT INTERACTING

Every chance you get, it’s important to make spur-of-the-moment updates that are relevant to your business and your goals.

This will make you look more real in the eyes of your followers.

PERSONALISATION

Sending out a mass message, using software, to all of your social media networks that you’ve connected with can be a mistake.

It’s a balance between the leads who are on more than one account and those who only ever use one account.

If you do this, a few of your followers who are on every channel may feel bored or, worse, spammed, but it is a risk you may need to take.

ONE AT A TIME

Using social media to market your business is a proven technique to get more customers, make more sales, and increase your bottom line, but only if you avoid these mistakes.

Take one at a time and make the improvements needed to get on the right track so that you make your social media marketing profitable for your business.

BREAKING NEWS

Twitter announced recently that it will shut down its business app, Twitter Dashboard, from the start of February.

Twitter stated in a tweet that it “hopes to bring the best features from Dashboard to the broader Twitter community” in the future.

Meanwhile, Engadget reports that Twitter is thinking about adding the ability to edit tweets once they have been sent.

Upon asking users what improvements they would most like to see in 2017, the company founder shared that an edit button was the platform’s “most requested feature”.

The company is said to be actively considering the best way to develop and implement the tool, which could be released later this year.