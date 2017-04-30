Make sure your USP is clear to all

I’ve been working on my new website recently which has made me reflect on what a website needs to do for your business.

There is more to designing a website than putting up something pretty (though I think pretty is important too!). Your website needs to speak to your audience in a way that describes your business to them in the words they would use. It should reflect boldly your unique selling proposition (USP).

WHAT IS YOUR USP?

This is something you and only you can do for your customer. For instance, perhaps you “...deliver widgets on time, every time, no exceptions.” A USP describes what you do in a unique way, describes whatever action you will do for your customer, with a guarantee, in a short, simple way that your audience understands. Essentially it says what makes you so special and why your customer should agree with that and buy from you.

In order to ensure that your website reflects your USP, you will need to be sure to include the information necessary to get across your message.

WHAT YOUR WEBSITE SHOULD DO

- List the benefits your products or services provide

Your audience wants to know what’s in it for them and how your business helps them. List your customers’ problems and how your products solve them.

- Explain why you are the best person to provide the product or service

Everyone likes to say they are the best. And, of course, you are the best to provide the product or service for your particular audience, and you can prove it. Offer proof that you’re the best. Tell them and show them why.

- Show samples of your products and/or services when possible

Letting your audience see what your finished products or services look like is a great way to help them make the choice to buy and see how you’re different.

- Have a clear and understandable way to do business with you

It’s important that your audience knows exactly what you do and how to do business with you. Don’t hide your order button or contact button. Make it super clear from the moment they visit your website.

- Answer what sets your business apart from the competition?

Don’t mention your competition’s name, but do show how you’re different through your examples, words and actions.

- Reduce confusion about your USP to your audience

Speak to your audience via your website in a way that shows your audience that you know who they are and what they stand for. After all, even your USP is about them, not you. It’s about how you can serve them.

- Deliver the USP within the first four seconds

On your website, this information needs to be “above the fold” and very clearly up front. It should also be understandable and readable on mobile technology to ensure that your audience can understand your USP easily.

Your USP needs to be kept in mind for every aspect of your website, every blog post you write, and how you deliver the work or product to your audience.

BREAKING NEWS

FACEBOOK

Facebook Releases Augmented Reality Camera Effects Platform: Facebook officially released the Camera Effects Platform at its annual F8 Conference for developers this week. The new Camera Effect Platform “turns smartphone cameras into the first AR platform” and provides “an opportunity for artists and developers to create effects for the Facebook camera.”

Facebook Launched New Social VR Platform, Facebook Spaces, in Beta: Facebook introduced Facebook Spaces, “a new VR app where you hang out with friends in a fun, interactive virtual environment as if you were in the same room.”

Facebook Debuts New Tools and Bots for Messenger: Facebook introduced “a new suite of tools that gives you the ability to build richer experiences, get discovered, and extend the conversational, visual and social capabilities of your bots” with its new “Messenger 2.0” rollout. Facebook Launches Automated Insights for Analytics: “Using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence,” Facebook Analytics can now automatically surface insights in the dashboard such as shifts in purchase behaviour over time or engagement across multiple cities that allow admins to “easily identify where to dig deeper and determine a plan of action.”

Facebook Adds Call-to-action Units to Instant Articles: Facebook rolled out a new feature that allows all publishers to add Page Like and Email Sign-Up call-to-action units to their instant articles.

TWITTER

Twitter Rolls Out In-stream Video Ads: Twitter advertisers “can now run In-Stream Video Ads to align with videos… from Amplify partners, including top TV networks, major sports leagues, major publishing houses and magazines, and professional news outlets.”

LINKEDIN

LinkedIn Announces Upcoming Privacy Policies and User Agreements Changes: LinkedIn updated its terms and conditions, including the company privacy policies and user agreements to allow “certain third-party services” to access LinkedIn users’ profiles, productivity and communication tools, new authorship tools, and more. In a post shared on its company blog, LinkedIn expects these updates to take effect on June 7, 2017.

LinkedIn Introduces Smarter Messaging Experience on Desktop: LinkedIn is rolling out “an even smarter messaging experience with the ability to message a connection from wherever you may be on LinkedIn, along with suggestions that can help connect you to a new job.”

GOOGLE

Google Makes Fashion Image Searches More Like Pinterest: Google introduced two new features called “Style Ideas” and “Similar Items” to the Google app for Android and mobile web for fashion image searches.

INSTAGRAM

Instagram Rolls Out Collections for Saved Posts: Instagram now allows users to organize their saved posts into collections where they can be accessed at any time. Instagram’s new saved collections are completely private and available on the updated version of the Instagram app for iOS and Android.

Instagram Offers Offline Mode Functionality on Android: Instagram announced that it has “built support for using most of its features without Internet access” on Android and is “exploring” the option of releasing an iOS version as well.

Instagram Rolls Out Redesigned Direct: Instagram launched a new Instagram Direct that makes it “fast and easy to turn any conversation into a visual conversation with photos and videos.”

Instagram Stories Surpasses 200 Million Daily Active Users and Adds New Stickers: Instagram announced that “over 200 million people now use Instagram Stories every day” and introduced new sticker tools that give its users “even more ways to turn [their] most casual, everyday moments into something fun to share.”

PERISCOPE

Twitter Introduces Custom Hearts for Periscope Videos: Twitter now offers advertisers “an immersive and personalized way to integrate their campaigns into video via Custom Hearts on live and on-demand Periscope video.”

SNAPCHAT

Snapchat Introduces World Lenses: Snapchat launched World Lenses, a “new way to use Lenses… that can paint the world around you with new 3D experiences.” Snapchat users can now place new AR-like cards and stickers onto any scene captured with their mobile device and “virtually interact with 3D graphics that look like they were anchored to, and blended with, the real world.”

Snapchat Releases New Location-based Ad Product: Snapchat released Snap to Store, “a new location-based product that lets businesses see whether people go to stores after seeing [their] advertisements.”

YOUTUBE

YouTube Opens Mobile Live Streaming to Smaller Accounts: TechCrunch reports that the ability to live stream directly to a YouTube channel from a phone was previously restricted to accounts with 10,000 or more subscribers.