Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘Not booing doesn’t mean we care any less about ITFC’s plight’

I’m running out of things to write without sounding like a broken record.

At the moment, we do not create enough chances, or score enough goals — and we’ve let some pretty poor ones in.

Not booing doesn’t mean we don’t care, or think we are doing well. We just want to do our bit to try and help things, if we can.

Cardiff at home presented a good chance to get back to winning ways, but despite the visitors going down to ten men, it is one we didn’t take.

And perhaps on Tuesday night against Birmingham Chistophe Berra was unlucky to have a late goal ruled out — but going two down away from home against one of the play-off chasing pack gave us a bit too much to do. After all, we have only scored five goals away in the league this season.

Without dodging the fact two more games have passed and two more disappointing results have followed, I must address the reaction Douglas received when he was subbed against Cardiff — as he jogged off the turf, ironic cheers emanated from parts of Portman Road. I thought it was embarrassing, and no way to treat one of our own players.

This isn’t an argument for playing him in the side — he wouldn’t be in my starting XI and, according to one stat, in 12 games he and Cole Skuse have completed 90 minutes together, we have only won two — but what we can do as supporters to help our current plight.

In actual fact, a Tweet from a Norwich City supporter this week hit the nail on the head for me.

“Just because I want us to create a partisan atmosphere, it doesn’t mean I’m happy with our situation. It means I want to do my bit.”

To me, that sums it up.

Yes, it is frustrating, disappointing, and the season has been under whelming to say the least. Many are voting with their feet. MD Ian Mile said this week the club will be carrying out a ticketing review — it’s much needed and welcomed by many I’m sure. Lots want Mick McCarthy gone.

But ironically cheering Douglas off the pitch will not alter McCarthy’s thinking, nor will it improve his performance in the next game he plays.

When players come off the pitch after a 1-1 draw against a ten man Cardiff side who were in the bottom three, I’d like to think they know, and McCarthy knows, that isn’t good enough. I’m not convinced they need reminding from the stands.

Not booing doesn’t mean we don’t care, or think we are doing well. We just want to do our bit to try and help things, if we can.