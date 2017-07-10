How to reach the right audience

There is no question that multi-channel marketing offers a high return on investment. It doesn’t matter what your product or service is - if you’re not sending your message to multiple channels in multiple ways, you could be missing a large portion of your audience.

Reaching more of your audience translates into higher profits. But, along with these profitable opportunities come challenges.

KEEOING A CONSISTENT MESSAGE

It’s tempting when moving to a new channel for marketing to change your entire personality. However, you actually want to keep your message consistent no matter what channel you’re sending the message. So don’t try to be a different person/brand on LinkedIn to Instagram, you’re likely just to confuse your target market.

COHESIVE BRANDING

Think about brands that you know. John Lewis, McDonald’s, Apple, Facebook – all of these are very recognisable to us regardless of where we see them being discussed. Even if we just see the Apple logo or the McDonald’s golden arches we know what it’s about.

KNOWNING WHICH CHANNELS TO USE

Your audience is not everywhere, but you should be where your audience is. You’ll need to understand who your audience is and where they “hang out” to know where you should be sending your marketing messages.

UNDERSTANDING WHO YOU’RE TALING TO ON EACH CHANNEL

While your audience doesn’t change completely based on the channel they’re using, the way you talk to them might change a little. Your message is the same, but how you say it may be different. Twitter requires you to use 140 characters, while on TV you might have 30 seconds. This requires different approaches to delivering the same message. So knowing who you’re talking to and where you’re talking to them will help.

CREATING A CUSTOMER-CENTRIC VOICE

You’ve heard a lot about finding your voice, but the truth is, the voice you need to find isn’t yours. It’s your customers’ voice. Who is your audience and what do they need to hear? What do they want to know? What is it about them that makes your product work for them? How can you solve their problems? It’s never about you; it’s always about them.

MAKING THE EXPERIENCE CONSISTENT

The other challenge with multi-channel marketing is ensuring that for those of your audience who see your message on different channels, or visit you from different channels, have a consistent experience. This can be confusing and difficult if you aren’t sure who you are, or who your audience is, or understand what your product does for them.

Understanding the metrics

Each channel has different metrics that are important and different methods for which to analyse them. Click-through rates on your website to your sales page are counted using different software than click-through rates within your newsletter or on Facebook. You need to understand how it all works and ties together and what it means, as well as which numbers you want to test.

PUTTING TOGETHER ALL THE PARTS

It can be difficult to put all these parts together into a cohesive marketing campaign. But, every channel works together as well as independently. Each should stand alone, but each should be integrated as well. This can be a big challenge for many marketers.

Finally, no matter what happens you have to continually test every aspect of your multichannel marketing effort. Nothing is ever done until you understand the results of each effort. Success or failure comes down to the numbers.

BREAKING NEWS

FACEBOOK

Facebook Reaches Over 2 Billion Monthly Active Users Around the World: Facebook surpassed a major milestone of “2 billion people connecting and building communities on Facebook every month.” To celebrate this achievement, Facebook pushed a personalised video for each member and thank-you messages that appear any time a user “reacts to a friend’s post with Love, wishes someone happy birthday, or creates a group.”

Facebook Rolls Out New Tools and Insights for Groups: Facebook held its first Facebook Communities Summit “with hundreds of group admins” and announced several new admin tools and features “to support their communities on Facebook.” These updates include group insights, a member leader board, membership request filtering, removed member clean-up, scheduled posts, and group-to-group linking.

Facebook Announces New Stand-Alone Video App for Creators: Facebook announced a new stand-alone video app geared toward creators. Ubergizmo reports that this new app “will provide the creator with access to Facebook Live, and also additional tools that allows [sic] them to create intros and outros for broadcasts, custom stickers, custom frames, and so on… [and] provide additional insights to the video so that creators have a better idea of who [is] watching their videos.”

Facebook Enables Search for Branded Messenger Bots: Facebook is starting to roll out a new Discover hub within the Messenger platform that “enables people to browse and find bots and businesses in Messenger.”

Facebook Messenger Upgrades Video Chat Features: Facebook rolled our several “awesome new features” including animated reactions, new stylistic video filters, augmented reality masks and effects, and the ability to take screenshots. These new features are available for both one-on-one and group video chats on Messenger and are rolling out now.

LINKEDIN

LinkedIn Makes Comments More Visual: LinkedIn added the ability to include images within comments shared on its platform “to give you a richer, more expressive way to have conversations.”

LinkedIn Rolls Out New Search Feature to Boost Job Opportunities: LinkedIn updated its search capabilities to make it easier to discover new jobs and professional opportunities. With the new Search Appearances feature on mobile and desktop, members can now see how many people have found them through a LinkedIn search, as well as their companies and job titles.

INSTAGRAM

Instagram Tests Two New Features for Sharing and Comments: Instagram is currently testing a new sharing feature “that allows you to share photos with just a limited group of friends” and threaded comments on its Android app. Both are small tests and Instagram hasn’t confirmed when either feature is expected to be released more broadly.

Instagram Stories Reaches 250M Daily Active Users and Adds Live Video Replays: Instagram introduced the ability to share live video replays to Instagram Stories for 24 hours with a new Share button found at the bottom of the screen once a broadcast ends. Instagram also announced that Stories now boasts 250 million daily active users, which is “up from 200 million in April, 150 million in January and 100 million in October after launching the Snapchat Stories clone in August.”

PERISCOPE

Periscope Launches Super Hearts and Announces the Super Broadcaster Program: Periscope rolls out super hearts, a new paid form of commenting that allows viewers to celebrate and support their favourite broadcasters. Viewers can purchase an in-app currency through the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and use the “coins” to buy and send live broadcasters super hearts.

PINTEREST

Pinterest Adds Security Features for All Accounts: Pinterest is rolling out two-factor authentication to all users “over the next few weeks.” The company will also provide pinners with a list of all devices logged into their account and will alert them via email when there’s a new login from a new device or location.

Pinterest Updates Lens Camera Tools and Features: Pinterest rolled out a “fresh look for Lens” with “more helpful tools and a newly heightened sense of style.” These new tools include new zoom and focus features that allow users to “pinpoint exactly what [they]’re looking for” in a photo, the ability to directly access the latest photos from the camera roll, and an Instant Ideas button on Lens results.

SNAPCHAT

Snapchat Rolls Out Ability to Create Custom Geofilter In-App: Snapchat announced that “Snapchatters can now create filters right in the Snapchat app, and customize them with many of the same Creative Tools available to decorate Snaps.”

Snapchat Rolls Out Snap Map: Snapchat built “a whole new way to explore the world” with Snap Map. Snap Map gives users the option to share their current location and location-based content with one another when the app is opened. Snap Map is rolling out globally to all users.

YOUTUBE

YouTube Debuts Several New Updates: YouTube announced a number of new updates that include “more users, more products, more shows and much more” at this year’s VidCon. These changes include a new format from YouTube and Daydream called VR180 and new cameras that promise to make “VR more accessible and more affordable for viewers and creators.” YouTube is also rolling out a new responsive design of its mobile app that will dynamically adapt a video to whatever size you choose to watch it, a new sharing feature that was announced last year, and the expansion of YouTube TV to more markets.