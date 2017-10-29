How to make a wow-worthy social media profile

Today, a social media profile can either make you or break you. If you haven’t given a lot of thought to your profiles, then it’s time to pay attention to them.

Most people, before following, liking, or friending you on social media will click and look at your profile to ensure that you’re the type of person they want to follow.

Not only that - potential clients, customers and employers look at social media profiles to determine whether or not they want to do business with you. Thankfully, it’s not that hard to make a good profile and you can use components of any profile on one social media network, tweak it and use it on another. After all, you want your profiles to be cohesive and consistent across all channels.

IT STARTS WITH A GREAT PHOTO

If you’re creating a personal profile to represent yourself as a business owner, then you need a great headshot that represents the professional tone of your industry. Ideally you want a set of photos to use for social media and your website, so set up a good photoshoot with changes of clothing. If you can, make sure to get your hair and makeup professionally done for your photoshoot. It’s definitely a worthwhile investment.

PROVIDE DIRECTED INFORMATION

You don’t need to put everything you’ve ever done on your profiles. Instead, pick and choose what you put on the profile based on what you’re trying to accomplish. Remember to phrase everything toward your audience. They should read your profile and immediately understand what you do, who you do it for, and why you do it.

DISTINGUISH YOURSELF FROM THE OTHERS

Depending on the platform you’re using, outside of your photo you probably have other things that can showcase what you do for people. Some social media networks like LinkedIn allow you to put video, slide shows, PDF documents and more for your audience to be able to review what you do and the results you’ve delivered.

KEYWORDS STILL MATTER

If you want to position yourself as an expert and authority in your niche, learn the keywords and terms that are used to find those experts. That way, when someone searches for someone who does what you do, they can find you because you’ve used the right keyword phrases and words in your descriptions, summary, and experience.

KEEP IT UP-TO-DATE

Facebook about two or three times a day, Instagram once a day, and LinkedIn once a day. These are averages and you need to do what you feel comfortable with and can fit into your day. However, if there is no activity on the profile it will seem as if you aren’t active in your business. People might pass you up.

KEEP PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONAL SEPARATE

When possible, keep your professional life separate from your personal life. You must realise though that people who are actively searching for you, especially on Facebook and Instagram, may find your personal profile as well as your business profile. In this case, ensure that you set your account privacy settings properly.

Making a wow-worthy profile is an important component in being active in any community. Creating a stand-out profile requires just a little effort and can be done over time in just a few minutes a day. Take the time to work on one aspect on one social network each day and your profiles will become wow-worthy!

BREAKING NEWS

Facebook Live Adds Built-In Screen Sharing Feature: Facebook rolled out an option for desktop users to share their screen directly on Facebook Live. The Next Web reports that this new feature can be found in the Live interface viewed on a Chrome browser, but doesn’t appear to be available for Firefox.

Facebook Unveils 3D Posts in the News Feed: As part of the VR product and hardware announcements from the Oculus Connect Conference, Facebook previewed “a new type of News Feed post where users can grab, spin and interact with a 3D object to look at it from all angles” called 3D Posts.

Facebook Tests Two New Custom Audience Options for Ad Targeting: Facebook appears to be testing two new ways to target ads to custom audiences that are most likely to respond. With “Dwell Time,” advertisers can “create a list of users who have spent time viewing your display adverts on Facebook or Instagram.” Link Sharing allows them to “create an audience based on people who have shared your content on Facebook” in the past.

Facebook Officially Rolls Out Explore Feed on Desktop and Mobile: Facebook officially rolled out a new Explore Feed on mobile and desktop. Located in the Explore section on desktop and under the “More” menu on mobile, the Explore Feed helps “users discover more content across the social network, beyond posts from friends and Pages [they] already follow” and surfaces “recommended content it thinks you might find interesting, including posts, articles, photos, and videos from sources you haven’t followed yet.”

Facebook Allows Admins to Mute Comments and Posts From Selected Members: Facebook rolled out an option to temporarily mute a group member from posting or commenting within the group for up to 24 hours. Last month, Facebook began testing a similar “snooze button” feature on the desktop that allows U.S. users to “temporarily unfollow friends, Pages or Groups for 24 hours, 7 days or 30 days” and “stay connected with the stories they find most relevant.”

Twitter Introduces Video Website Cards: Twitter rolled out the video website card, a new ad format “that combines the power of video with the ability to drive users back to a site to learn more or take action in the moment” and is expected to create more personalised interactions between brands and users. Video website cards feature a customizable headline, a web page preview, and the ability to work “across a variety of brand objectives” such as video views, website clicks, or awareness. Twitter announced that video website cards are available now to all advertisers globally.

Twitter Announces Upcoming Bookmarking Tool: Twitter announced plans to launch a new bookmarking tool “in the near future” that will save tweets for later reading. While Twitter hasn’t revealed how soon the upcoming Save for Later feature will be rolled out or who will be able to test it, the company confirmed that it will be publicly launched “soon.”

Twitter Launches New “Happening Now” Feature: Twitter’s newly released Happening Now feature is a dedicated timeline of tweets highlighting a specific topic. This feature will initially focus on sports in the U.S., but will eventually expand to other areas such as entertainment and breaking news and feature them at the top of users’ timelines.

Twitter Launches In-Stream Video Ads in the UK: After the successful launch of in-stream ads in the U.S., Twitter announced it will expand them to the UK. These ads will be rolled out along with Twitter’s first exclusive original live programming in the UK, produced in partnership with the broadcasting company, Global, and one of their key brands, PopBuzz.

Instagram Redesigns Call-to-Action Bar to Dynamically Mirror Ads: Instagram is currently updating the call-to-action bars on ads “to better blend in while still standing out.” Marketing Land reports that the horizontal bar along the bottom of a photo or video ad will no longer remain a solid blue colour. Instead, it will dynamically change to complement the main color contained in the ad’s photo or video and is intended to “grab the user’s attention.

LinkedIn Extends Autoplay Video Ads to Mobile for Select Advertisers: LinkedIn is beginning to experiment with autoplay video ads on mobile among a select test group of marketers. LinkedIn claims that video performs “20 times” better than other posts, which makes it the “highest performing content type” on the platform. With this in mind, the company hopes to eventually make video ads available to all advertisers long-term.

Pinterest Expands Search Ads to All Businesses and Adds Autotargeting Feature: Pinterest announced that it’s expanding search ads to “businesses of all sizes” through the Pinterest Ads Manager, its self-serve ad-buying tool. The company is also adding autotargeting for search.

Snapchat Introduces Context Cards: Snapchat announced “a new way to learn more about what you see on Snapchat” with context cards. With content from partners such as TripAdvisor, Foursquare, Michelin, and goop, context cards allow users to take simple actions and learn more about a location from snaps. This new feature is available on both iOS and Android in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Snapchat Tests “Official Stories” From Verified Accounts: Snapchat is testing a dedicated section of Official Stories from verified accounts. Mashable reports that it has been showing up for select Android users in the header of the Stories section.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Live Location-Sharing Feature: WhatsApp rolled out a new simple, secure way to share your live location in real time with family or friends. With this new feature, WhatsApp users will have full control over whom they share this information with and for how long. The new feature is available on both Android and iPhone and will be rolling out in the app “in the coming weeks.”

YouTube Relaunched YouTube Creators Website: YouTube initially launched its Creator Hub a year ago and recently gave the site a “completely refreshed design… developed for creators, with creators” in mind. The revamped site features an optimized look, more up-to-date information, and easier ways to explore and discover the resources available to YouTube creators such as the Partner Management program and content from the YouTube Help Center.