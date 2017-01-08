Are you setting the best marketing goals?

Goal setting is an important part of doing business. As we start the New Year, this is a good time to take a look at your goals.

You have to set goals for every aspect of your business and that certainly includes marketing. You probably know already that your goals need to be specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time sensitive, known as SMART criteria. This gives you a good place to start when it comes to setting out your goals. You might think that the goal of marketing is always selling, but it’s not always the objective.

KNOW YOUR PURPOSE

You may have goals for various purposes for your marketing such as creating awareness, building your email list, getting more social engagement or something else entirely. The important thing is to understand the purpose of the marketing that you’re doing.

WHERE DO YOU STAND NOW?

If you don’t have much of a list or a social media following, then it’s important to decide what you should do first. Should you build more of a following and if so, exactly how will you accomplish it? If you have read my previous articles you’ll know that I believe that it is important to build your database list of existing and potential customers.

However, be careful! Never just buy social media followers from the people who offer 1000 followers for £x. These are likely to be very poor quality, and probably don’t exist and are highly unlikely to be your customer. Remember that, while important, ‘followers are vanity, sales are sanity’.

WHERE DO YOU WANT TO BE?

Look toward the future of when you meet the goal that you set for yourself based on where you currently stand.

DETERMINE WHAT IS NEXT

Always knowing what you’ll do next when you reach a particular goal is helpful to setting the best marketing goals for your business. It’s always first things first – build your blog, build your list, market to the list. Repeat.

MAP IT ALL OUT

Creating a map of where you have been, where you are now, and where you want to go will help you succeed in the marketing goals that you set for yourself. It will also enable you to see gaps in your choices so that you can fill them.

DON’T JUMP THE GUN

If you haven’t tried content marketing yet, but have been successful with Google ads or with great referrals from existing happy customers don’t drop what you’re doing. Anything you start from scratch may take time to build to the return you want, so start where you are now, and build from that base.

UNDERSTAND YOUR AUDIENCE

I have often said this but all marketing starts with your audience, and without knowing who they are it will be difficult to create a marketing plan that will work for you.

KNOW YOUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Understanding how your products and services benefit your audience will also help you know where to start with your marketing efforts. Does your audience know that they need what you have, or do you need to educate them? You might be surprised how little your current customers know about other products or services you offer.

In summary, do your research to know your audience, learn your products, and evaluate where you stand today. This is necessary to ensure that you choose the best marketing goals for your business today and in the future. What works for you today will not necessarily work for your business tomorrow as platforms like Facebook continue to grow.

BREAKING NEWS

Facebook Messenger Rolls Out Group Video Chat: The new Group Video Chat feature in Facebook Messenger “makes it simple and seamless to stay connected face-to-face.”

Facebook introduced “another way to go live on Facebook” with Live Audio. This new format allows publishers that “want to tell a story on Facebook with words and not video” to go live with audio only.

Twitter Phases Out Lead Generation Ads: Twitter is phasing out its lead generation ad format used by brands to request people’s personal details such as their names, Twitter handles, and email addresses.

Twitter Fixes Reporting Error for Video Ad Metrics: Business Insider reports that “a bug in a recent version of Twitter’s Android app inflated video advertising metrics by as much as 35%.” Twitter proactively informed affected partners of the discrepancy, fixed the error, and issued refunds for overbilling on video ad campaigns that ran between November 7 and December 12.

Twitter Ranks Top Tweets Search Results by Relevance: Twitter has started ranking top tweet search results by relevance rather than in reverse chronological order.