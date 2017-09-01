One set of roadworks ends as roundabout opens early

Work to replace a double-mini roundabout at a major Bury St Edmunds junction has come to an end, more than a week ahead of schedule.

The Parkway/Cullum Road roundabout was open to traffic on Friday – ahead of an original end date of September 2.

The new roundabout, traffic-lighted pedestrian and cycle crossings were the first stage of a larger £2.8 million improvement scheme for the town. The next stage starts on Monday, with the Spread Eagle junction set to undergo a £1 million upgrade scheduled to finish in February 2018.

Suffolk County Councillor David Nettleton said he gave the new roundabout ‘eight out of 10’ with a couple of areas that could be improved, however it was a ‘massive improvement’ on the double-mini.

“If anybody can’t manage to navigate it now they should surrender their driving licence,” he said.

County Councillor Richard Rout also praised the works, despite tripping over using the new crossing at the weekend while training for the Great North Run.

“I’m a bit embarrassed about that as I think it was 75 per cent user error to blame,” he said, adding painting the raised kerb white would make a difference.

“I think the roundabout is a big improvement on the whole – it seems to be much, much better than what was there before.”

Cllr James Finch, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “I would like to thank all road users for their patience while the works were carried out as well as the team for working so hard to get the scheme ahead of schedule.

“We will all now see a better, safer junction that will serve the town for many years to come.”