Olympics inspired Lavenham Carnival attracts hundreds of visitors

The sights and sounds of Rio came to Lavenham at the weekend when its Olympic-inspired carnival took place, attracting hundreds of visitors.

The annual event was held over the bank holiday weekend and incorporated the Rare Breeds Motor Show with more than 400 vehicles.

Lavenham, Suffolk. Lavenham Carnival at the recreational ground on Sunday. Pictured is Abigail Collins entertaining the crowds at the recreational ground. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160828-203259009

Entertainment was also provided by ‘Garden Veranda’ - with some audience participation.

Organiser Annie Eves-Boland said: “It was a fantastic event showcasing everything that is good about Lavenham.

“The weather may not have always been Rio-esque, but the atmosphere was always warm and positive - it seemed like a great time was had by all.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported and sponsored the carnival and the motor show.”

Lavenham, Suffolk. Lavenham Carnival at the recreational ground on Sunday. Pictured is Ferdi Howe. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE ANL-160828-203204009

Samba dancers and drummers led the eye-catching procession.

The entertainment started on Saturday evening with a ‘Club Carnival’ music night courtesy of the Azwun band, trombonist T-Bone and DJ Richie Rich in a specially-erected marquee on the Recreation Ground.

Other entertainment and activities included workshops, a children’s activity tent, land zorbing, archery, bungee trampolining and an inflatable assault course.

The carnival supported the Lavenham Community Council, which is fund-raising for a new pre-school building.

