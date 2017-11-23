Older persons’ fair in Bury St Edmunds will be ‘fun and free’

More than 30 organisations are set to attend an information fair aimed at older people.

The event on December 1 is being arranged by Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill, at the Apex venue in Charter Square.

It is a community event with the aim of providing information to older people on a range of subjects from computer technology to wellbeing, safety and crime prevention.

The various organisations will be attending the event between 10.30am and 1.30pm with stalls featuring displays, posters leaflets and props to explain their vision and activities.

The range of issues will include support networks, health, transport, clubs advice, befriending schemes, arts, older persons’ fitness, gardening schemes, police and crime, fire and safety, adult learning and volunteering networks.

Tech advice will be provided by Realise Futures and there will roleplay activities by Suffolk County Council, in areas such as scam prevention.

Rural Coffee Caravan, which connects individuals and organisations in rural areas will also be on hand with its new caravan.

Organisers say the free event will be fun, interesting, comfortable and accommodating in nature and is open to all members of the community, not just the elderly. There will be free refreshments.

“We had a great event in Stowmarket last year bringing people and providers together, ” said Mrs Churchill.

“The event in Bury is building on this success of informing everyone about help and advice available, as well as some fun things going on in and around Bury.”

Other organisations include Age UK, the CAB, Driving Miss Daisy and Art Branches.