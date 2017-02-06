Official opening of new community sports centre on Bury St Edmunds estate

A new community sports centre boasting a wealth of facilities on the site of a Bury St Edmunds secondary school has been officially opened.

Skyliner sports centre, based at the site of Sybil Andrews Academy, in Rougham Tower Avenue, was launched by the Mayor of St Edmundsbury Cllr Julia Wakelam on Saturday.

Official opening of the new Skyliner Sports Centre and Gym by the Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Julia Wakelam Pictured: Anthony Clark, Suffolk Saxons head coach and English Badminton player teaching some of the Sybil Andrew pupils

It has a 45 station gym, two fitness studios, a four badminton court sports hall and an outdoor 3G all weather pitch.

The centre is being managed by Abbeycroft Leisure, which operates 12 other leisure facilities in Suffolk and Cambridge, and will be open to the public every day, with some shared day time use by pupils from the academy,

The school and sports facility, which serve the growing Moreton Hall estate, have been a joint venture between St Edmundsbury Borough Council, Suffolk County Council, Abbeycroft Leisure and the Samuel Ward Trust.

St Edmundsbury contributed about £1.5 million towards the shared leisure facilities.

Official opening of the new Skyliner Sports Centre and Gym by the Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Julia Wakelam Pictured: Garin Savory (Fitness Instructor) running through things with Lauren Merchant *correct spellings*

Cllr Jo Rayner, St Edmundsbury cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “Once a new school became a reality, St Edmundsbury worked with all the partners involved to ensure it provided some great sports and leisure facilities for community use as well as its pupils.

“The Sybil Andrews Academy has tremendous educational amenities and this new Skyliner sports centre will help it to develop further its role at the centre of the wider community.

“The transfer of land and funding from the borough council for the sports centre and 3G football pitch helps to make best use of public money by extending their use instead of being limited to school times.

“We have a long and successful partnership with Abbeycroft and I am delighted that they will be bringing their skills to making Skyliner work well for all of its users.”

Cllr Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: “It’s been great to watch the development of a new first class sports facility here to support the new growing community at Moreton Hall alongside the recently opened Sybil Andrews Academy building.

“Pupils will really benefit from access to the full range of sports equipment and facilities as well as local people who can sign up for membership.”

James Mason, vice principal and head of PE at Sybil Andrews Academy, added: “It’s going to be amazing that all pupils have access to state-of-the-art PE facilities to help aid the delivery of high quality PE.”

Visit acleisure.com or call 01284 776300 for further information about the facilities and membership options.

