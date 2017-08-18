Offer to fund last of tip search

Colin Davey is offering a reward

Colin Davey, from Coney Weston, also urged action to make large bins safe so stranded revellers cannot sleep in them.

Corrie McKeague

Mr Davey reinstated his reward last week after police announced that the Milton landfill search would end, though evidence pointed to Corrie being there.

Corrie, a 23-year-old airman at RAF Honington, was last seen on September 23 in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, where shop recycling bins are kept. It is thought he was crushed in a bin lorry.

Mr Davey met Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart and wanted to help so originally offered a reward in December but withdrew it in February.

The former owner of Flex nightclub, which Corrie visited, said: “I’ve been in the night club and security business and thought I would see if I could find out if anything untoward happened. I could find nothing so I put up the reward because I felt someone must know something.”

Coney Weston businessman Colin Davey has put up a reward for information leading to Corrie McKeague being found

He hopes a new reward will make someone come forward.

But he added: “They’re not saying he isn’t in the tip. How can you say to a mother ‘he’s in there but we can’t find him’?

“I would sit down with the police and say lets put a figure on what they think it would cost to do the last little bit. I don’t want to upset Suffolk Police because they’ve done more than their fair share.

“Once we can be sure he’s not in there, there are other lines of inquiry.”

He added: “We must make sure it doesn’t happen again. Ten people have lost their lives since 2010 after sleeping in bins. When you’re drunk and cold, you want to get your head down. We’ve got to have signs and people should lock bins.”

Suffolk Police said the landfill search ending was ‘not a matter of cost’. The site will be protected while the multi-force East Midlands Special Operations Unit conduct a review of the investigation to date. Other lines of inquiry will continue during the review, which has no end date.

A spokesman said: “The aim of the review is to assist in identifying whether there are any other lines of enquiry that should be pursued.”

Suffolk Police have confirmed that bones found in incinerated waste at Great Blakenham were not human.

Anyone with information should call Suffolk Police on 01473 782019.