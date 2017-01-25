Number plate stolen from bike in Thetford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number plate was stolen off a motorbike in Elm Road, Thetford last week.

The owner had placed a cover over his bike for the night on Wednesday January 18 but when he returned to it in the morning the number plate LV09 LJA had been stolen.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area.

Contact PC Ian Hinchliffe at Thetford Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Click for website