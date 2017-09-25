‘Noxious substance’ attack on woman in Bury pub

Police believe an incident in which ‘a noxious substance’ was thrown in a woman’s face was not a random attack.

It happened in The Glad Abbot pub in Glastonbury Road, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday September 22 at about 11pm. Two men, one wearing a hooded top and the other a baseball cap, entered the pub and threw a liquid from a bottle which hit a woman in the face.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, was treated at the scene by East of England Ambulance staff and taken to hospital for further assessment.

Suffolk Police say she has temporarily lost the sight in one eye and is receiving further medical attention and work is underway to determine what the liquid was.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are not treating the incident as a random attack, however, the victim is not believed to have been the intended target.”

Officers are looking at whether the attack is connected with an incident an hour earlier when it was reported that two cars, thought to be a blue Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Insignia, possibly a white or silver estate, were being driven dangerously and were colliding with each other in Out Risbygate and Newmarket Road.

Witnesses to either incident or anybody who has any information are asked to call CID West on 101 reference 62635/17. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.