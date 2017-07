Have your say

Battles were fiercely fought at Nowton Park on Saturday, but no injuries were sustained.

Youngsters took part in laser combat as part of the Nowton Park Summer Activities programme, which also includes dancing, den building and nature boats.

Battlestations Laser combat sessions at Nowton Park PICTURE: Mecha Morton

For more information about activities from now until September 1, go to www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk

Battlestations Laser combat sessions at Nowton Park PICTURE: Mecha Morton