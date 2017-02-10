Search

Norfolk man arrested on suspicion of fundraising for terrorism

Police news

Police news

A 31-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of fundraising for terrorism and encouraging support for a banned terror group.

He was arrested by Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism officers in Norfolk shortly after 6am on Thursday.

He is currently being questioned by officers at a police station in central London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said searches were being carried out at two addresses in Norfolk and one in north London.

The arrest relates to suspected activities overseas.