Norfolk man arrested on suspicion of fundraising for terrorism

A 31-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of fundraising for terrorism and encouraging support for a banned terror group.
He was arrested by Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism officers in Norfolk shortly after 6am on Thursday.
He is currently being questioned by officers at a police station in central London.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said searches were being carried out at two addresses in Norfolk and one in north London.
The arrest relates to suspected activities overseas.
