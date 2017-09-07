No More A14 Delays in Suffolk campaign makes push for funds

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce-led initiative to address seven pinch points along the A14 in Suffolk is making a final push to secure much-needed government investment.

Partners backing the No More A14 Delays in Suffolk campaign include businesses, all of the county’s MPs and local authorities, and the New Anglia and Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough LEPs.

Guided by a Strategy Board, which is chaired by Bury MP Jo Churchill, the campaign has compiled in-depth evidence to show why the pinch points – which include junctions 43 and 44 for Bury central and Moreton Hall – need to be included in the second Roads Investment Strategy (RIS2) which will cover the period from 2020 to 2025.

On Friday, the Strategy Board will meet with representatives of Highways England and the Department for Transport (DfE).

“We will be trying to find out their initial thoughts on our evidence and looking to further back up our claims that the A14 in Suffolk should be included in RIS2,” said Nick Burfield, Suffolk Chamber policy director.

A Strategic Road Network Initial Report is expected to be published later this year containing a list of projects that meet the basic criteria for further evaluation. The DfE will then consult members of the public next year before making a final decision.

The campaign is appealing for up-to-date information about the A14’s congestion problems and their impact on businesses and workers. Email your experiences to news@suffolkchamber.co.uk