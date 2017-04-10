No More A14 Delays campaign and Highways England welcome study report in bid for RIS2 Government funding

The campaign for investment to improve the A14 junctions between Newmarket and Ipswich has welcomed Highways England’s positive response to the report by consultants.

The no More A14 Delays in Suffolk is calling on the Government to include improvements to the roads 12 pinch points in its Road Investment Strategy 2 (RIS2) for 2020-2025.

Suffolk County Council commissioned a report by WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff which has shown there will be significant economic and employment benefits to the county if the mprovements, which include four junctions at Bury St Edmunds, are carried out.

Stephen Britt, chairman of Suffolk Chamber of Comnmerce’s transport and infrastructure board, said: “Highways England’s positive response is another step forward in our campaign to ensure that the A14 in Suffolk is fit for purpose.

“Suffolk missed out entirely on the first round of the Government’s Road Investment Strategy (RIS1) which approved major road improvements up to 2020 and the No More A14 Delays in Suffolk Campign is determined this won’t happen in advance of RIS2.

“We are also grateful to those businesses and individuals who shared their own anecdotal experiences of what A14 delays mean to them.”

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds, who chaired the campaign’s strategy board meeting last week, said: “This provided an opportunity to assess the campaign as we push to see the A14 in Suffolk recognised in the Government’s Road Investment Strategy.

“Considering Suffolk’s strategic importance to the region, as well as how we interface with our neighbouring counties and the UK, we have identified 12 key ‘pinch points’. With the right strategy and funding, upgrading the infrastruture in these areas can deliver significant improvement not only to our roads but the vitality of our local economy, This is a key driver of this campaign and I look forward to pushing ahead with our bid for RIS2.”